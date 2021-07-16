Columbia River shoreline shaping up for Water Follies racing

Kennewick city workers Ethan Thoren, Aaron Wooten and Dawson Vetter, from left, team up using gas-powered string trimmers to clear tall grass and weeds early Friday from the Columbia River shoreline in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.

Crews are busy preparing the parks on both sides of the river for next week’s three-day Water Follies unlimited hydroplane races and airshow which start July 23. Online ticketing information at www.waterfollies.com.