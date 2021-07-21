Donors give $24k+ to family of Chiawana High grad and lacrosse player killed in rollover

An online fundraiser brought in more than $24,000 in less than 24 hours to help the family of Eli Barajas-Diaz, a recent Chiawana High grad who was killed this week in a rollover crash. GoFundMe

An online fundraiser brought in more than $24,000 in less than 24 hours to help the family of a recent Chiawana High grad killed this week in a rollover crash.

And donations continue to pour in for Eli Barajas-Diaz’s loved ones.

The 18-year-old “gained his wings” on Monday, said Morgan Rosenthal, organizer of the GoFundMe campaign.

“Eli was always a very loving and caring young man,” wrote Rosenthal, who organized the fundraiser on behalf of Britney Barajas. “He grew up surrounded by his friends and family.”

He graduated from the Pasco school in June, celebrated that achievement with family and friends last weekend and “was on his way to new adventures, when his life was tragically cut short.”

Barajas-Diaz was westbound on Interstate 182, just after 2 p.m., when he reportedly lost control on the turn of the Road 68 off-ramp.

His Subaru Impreza went off the road, rolled and ended up on a bike path, stopping near a Burger King drive-through, said the Washington State Patrol report.

Barajas-Diaz died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers are trying to determine what caused the teen to lose control.

Barajas-Diaz wrestled and played football in his younger years. In the fifth grade, he swapped his wrestling singlet for a lacrosse stick.

It was as a lacrosse player that Barajas-Diaz “found his true love of the game, and formed lifelong friendships,” said Rosenthal.

The GoFundMe campaign states that contributions will go toward Barajas-Diaz’s celebration of life.

The initial fundraising goal was set for $5,000 but, after nearly 3,000 shares, the donations soared beyond that threshold, according to a GoFundMe spokesman.

Donors left messages in the comments section, describing Barajas-Diaz as the “kindest kid in the whole world” with an infectious smile, amazing energy and sweetest spirit.

The teen is survived by: parents Britney and Luis; siblings Myriah, Alia and Ezri; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

“To say this loss is devastating is much of an understatement. As his family and friends have come together to mourn his loss, we ask that you keep us in your prayers,” Rosenthal wrote. “... We thank you all for your love and support and will update you with his funeral arrangements.”