Fireworks sales begin. But they aren’t legal everywhere in Tri-Cities

A fireworks stand is set up Monday morning in the parking lot of Ace Hardware on George Washington Way in Richland by members of Christ the King Catholic Church high school youth group along with leader and parent volunteers.

Fireworks sales kicked off at noon Monday in Pasco, Richland and West Richland. They are banned in unincorporated Franklin County and in Kennewick, Prosser and Connell.

Richland Fire Marshal Josh Jordan inspected the stand to make sure the display complied with city regulations.

In an effort to help people with safety and fire prevention, Seidler says that each customer will receive a fireworks safety sheet.

The extreme heat has raised fire conditions to a “very high” danger level in much of the area.

Youth minister Mary Seidler, second from left, says the money raised through sales will go directly to the high school youth mission trip.