Townhomes, hotel and shops considered for Tri-Cities waterfront. What’s your thought?

A long-term vision for the waterfront near downtown Kennewick proposes bringing a mix of places to live, shop and play to the area near Clover Island.

The Port of Kennewick wants your comments on the Kennewick Historic Waterfront District Master Plan after a year of planning and is holding open houses on the ideas.

Written comments are being accepted though Sunday, June 6, at portofkennewick.org or at the virtual public hearing during the commission’s next meeting at 2 p.m. on June 8.

The Historic Waterfront District Master Plan looks at development of port-owned land over the next 20 years, including Clover Island and parts of Columbia Drive east to the cable bridge.

That includes The Willows undeveloped land directly next to Clover Island Drive, the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village and Gable Greens to the east.

The Willows housing development proposal along Clover Island Drive is part of the larger Kennewick Historic Waterfront District Master Plan that is being revamped. Port of Kennewick

In all, the port owns 32 acres, including the 18-acre man-made island that’s home to a lighthouse, Clover Island Inn, Cedars restaurant, Ice Harbor Brewing, a Coast Guard station, the port’s offices and a popular marina.

Key points

▪ Creating a trail system that connects the entire waterfront district for walkers, bikers, runners and other pedestrian recreation.

▪ Creating a mixed-use space on Clover Island West that integrates current parking and food truck areas with a new open-air event space, as well as a private boutique hotel or other development to attract tourists.

▪ Clover Island Central proposes building a new small park on the river side of the Clover Island Drive along with a mix of grab-and-go food options mixed with retailers for year-round use. The vision on the opposite of the street is a townhome residential community that could double as vacation homes.

▪ The east area near Clover Island Inn and the Coast Guard station would be enhanced parking and an outdoor amphitheater or outdoor event space. Concerts and even political rallies already are held in that area of the hotel’s parking lot.

▪ Marketing to private developers to build small houses and townhomes in the Willows residential community and maintaining as much of the existing landscaping, as possible.

▪ Adding to the existing food tucks and wineries at Columbia Gardens by adding an artisan market.