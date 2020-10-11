Condos, cafes and boutique hotel could be next for Clover Island area in Kennewick

Clover Island could be home to condominiums, an artisan market or boutique hotel.

Or, maybe the Kennewick waterfront area is better suited for restaurants, cafes and vacation rentals.

Port of Kennewick officials plan an online presentation Monday, Oct. 12, with development ideas for Clover Island and the area around it.

Port leaders will unveil two potential plans at 3 p.m. Drawings of the concepts are available already on the port’s website.

And an online survey is now open to gather comments on the plans.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One concept would create a destination spot for visitors that includes activity rentals, a boutique hotel and vacation rentals.

The other concept would turn the space into a residential area with an artisan market, condominiums and a place for restaurants and cafes.

The Port of Kennewick is considering two concepts for the future of the waterfront and Clover Island in downtown Kennewick. Courtesy Port of Kennewick and PS Media

“These concepts are intended to spur a community discussion of the pros and cons of different development approaches and illustrate a range of ideas for how the area could evolve,” according to the port.

Both concepts are flexible, according to port leaders, and elements from each can be mixed and matched.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The port plans use the public feedback to set priorities for the next 15 to 20 years.

The Port of Kennewick is considering two concepts for the area near Clover Island. Port of Kennewick

In all, the port owns 32 acres, including the 18-acre man-made Columbia River island that’s home to the Clover Island Inn, Cedars restaurant, Ice Harbor Brewing, a Coast Guard station, a lighthouse, port offices and a popular marina.

They’ve also been developing land along Columbia Drive that’s attracted wineries and restaurants, along with a food truck plaza and scenic biking and walking paths near Duffy’s Pond.

Deadline for comments on the next phases is Oct. 18.

Duffy’s Pond in Kennewick is behind the Columbia River levee near Clover Island. Tri-City Herald file