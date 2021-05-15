Yogurt linked to WA state E. coli outbreak, including Tri-Cities

A brand of yogurt from Pure Eire Dairy is believed to be the likely cause of an E. coli outbreak in Washington state.

“Pure Eire Dairy is working with the state Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products,” said a release by the Washington State Department of Health.

Anyone who has PCC Community Market brand yogurt at home should not eat it and should throw it away, said the release.

The outbreak now includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10, infected with bacteria that have been genetically linked, said state health officials.

Counties with cases include Benton (1), King (8), Snohomish (1) and Walla Walla (1).

Seven people have been hospitalized. Three people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication of E. coli infection, said the state.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and blood in the stool.

There is usually no fever.

The earliest confirmed case in the outbreak started with symptoms on March 9 and the most recent case had symptoms starting April 21. E. coli symptoms most often start three to four days after infection with the bacteria.

If you notice symptoms, especially bloody diarrhea, contact your health care provider right away, said the release.

E. coli O157:H7 infections can cause serious complications, officials said.

State health officials and other agencies are continuing to test food samples and gather information in this ongoing investigation, they said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Food safety can help prevent infection, said Scott Lindquist, acting state health officer.

That includes scrubbing produce before eating, cooking food thoroughly and choosing pasteurized milk products. The bacteria, live in the intestines of people and animals, can also be passed by unwashed hands.