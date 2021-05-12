WA state E. coli outbreak spreads to Tri-Cities, Walla Walla

The Tri-Cities area has a case of E. coli infection that is linked to a multi-county outbreak of the intestinal illness, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

The outbreak may be linked to some type of fresh produce.

Five additional cases have been identified in Washington, including one in Walla Walla County, one in Snohomish County and three in King County.

Other cases are being investigated but have not been conclusively linked to the outbreak through genetic testing of the bacteria.

The earliest confirmed case in the outbreak started with symptoms on March 9 and the most recent case had symptoms starting April 21. E. coli symptoms most often start three to four days after infection with the bacteria.

In Washington state the ages of those infected in the outbreak range from a child younger than 10 to a person in their 70s. Additional cases are in a person in their 20s, another in their 30s and in two ages 10 to 19.

Three people have been hospitalized, and one person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can damage kidneys and other organs.

The state Department of Health has not released the ages of those sickened in Benton and Walla Walla counties or whether they were among those hospitalized.

Tracking the outbreak

State officials are working with local health departments on identifying cases linked to the outbreak using genetic testing of bacteria and investigating possible ways people were infected.

Public health staff interview patients and their families to look for what they may have in common and trace foods that were eaten.

It is not always possible to determine the cause of an outbreak, the state Department of Health said.

E. coli bacteria live in the intestines of people and animals and many are harmless.

But those that make the Shiga toxin can cause illness with symptoms that include diarrhea, stomach cramps and blood in the stool. There is usually no fever.

Because the illness can cause serious complications, people with bloody diarrhea should contact a health care provider immediately, said Scott Lindquist, acting state health officer.

Food safety can help prevent infection, he said. That includes scrubbing produce before eating, cooking food thoroughly and choosing pasteurized milk products. The bacteria can also be passed by unwashed hands.

Preventing E. coli infection

To prevent E. coli infection:

Cook hamburger and other ground meet to 160 degrees.

Store raw vegetables away from raw meat.

Clean kitchen counters and utensils with soap and water if they have touched raw meat.

Rinse fresh produce under running water before eating or cutting and scrub their surface, if possible.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap after handling raw meat, touching farm animals, changing a diaper or using the toilet.

Keep children in diapers out of pools.

Don’t swallow water when swimming.

Don’t prepare food for others if you have diarrhea or go swimming.