Prosser back online after devastating fire. Search for new ‘city hall’ continues

Prosser city services are returning to normal — just in a different location — after a weekend fire closed down the police station and city hall.

City officials have been working to get back to normal after a Saturday afternoon blaze spread on a block on Bennett Avenue.

For now, city staff are working out of the Senior/ Community Center.

“Staff are currently working on arrangements to lease other property within the community where we can establish longer term facilities for city hall and the police station,” said City Administrator Tom Glover.

Bennett Avenue remains closed between Seventh Street and the Ace Hardware store. Seventh Street has been opened between Bennett and Meade avenues, but people are not allowed to part in front of City Hall.

The alley remains closed between Seventh Street and the Valley Theater Company.

They are advising people that it still is an active fire investigation scene.

While police officers are continuing to work out of their patrol cars, forms for the police are available at www.cityofprosser/police.

People also can reach officers by phone at 509-786-2112 for non-emergency issues, or 509-786-1500 for general business. For emergencies, call 911.

The drop box for utility payments has been moved across the street to the train depot parking lot at 1230 Bennett Ave.