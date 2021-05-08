Prosser streets closed as downtown shop goes up in flames, threatens other businesses

Prosser police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies closed downtown streets while crews battled the three-alarm fire that threatened a row of businesses. Benton County Sheriff's Office

A longtime butcher shop and meat locker in Prosser went up in flames Saturday afternoon, closing several downtown streets.

Firefighters and police from Prosser, the Lower Yakima Valley and the Tri-Cities were on the scene of the three-alarm fire that started just minutes before 1 p.m.

The blaze initially was reported with the address of Cook’s Ace Hardware, but authorities said it actually was next door at Underwood’s Prosser Lockers, 1221 Bennett Ave.

Firefighters were still actively battling the fire as of Saturday evening.

It is not yet known if Prosser Lockers was destroyed, or how much damage was done to the businesses that flank the meat process shop — the hardware store on one side and the Prosser Police Department and City Hall on the other.

A row of businesses also sit directly behind Prosser Lockers along an alley, including the historic Princess Theatre and The Prosser Record-Bulletin.

A Facebook post by West Benton Fire Rescue, based in Prosser, said they were assisted by multiple departments in fighting the “large commercial structure fire.”

The post also asked people to avoid the downtown area because several intersections were blocked off.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, which was working with Prosser police to direct traffic on the downtown detour, also asked people in a Facebook post to stay away “so fire crews can safely fight the fire and move their equipment in and out of the area.”

In addition to the Prosser blaze, crews responded to a wildland fire along Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City.

The PulsePoint mobile app shows the fire at West Gibbon and West Yakitat roads started at 3:30 p.m. Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

The slowdown also resulted in an expanded traffic collision on I-82 near Yakitat and First Street.