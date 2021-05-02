Hearing Monday on contentious plan for boutique hotel, condos in Kennewick

The Kennewick Planning Commission is scheduled again Monday evening to take public comments on a proposed Kennewick hilltop hotel and condo project.

About 50 people had signed up to testify April 19 but the hearing to rezone a parcel on Thompson Hill was postponed to this week.

The virtual meeting is to begin at 6:30 ap.m. May 3. For the link to watch or to sign up to comment, go to go2kennewick.com/598/Planning-Commission

Builder Jose Chavallo, who lives on the crest of Thompson Hill, is petitioning to rezone 40 acres on the south side of the hill from low-density residential to high-density residential.

He wants to build a high-end condo community and a boutique destination hotel.

Many neighbors oppose the change because of traffic concerns and the aesthetics, among other issues.