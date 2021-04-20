50+ wanted to give their opinion on a Thompson Hill hotel. They’ll have to wait

About 50 people signed up to speak at a Kennewick hearing Monday on a proposal for a boutique hotel project on Thompson Hill.

However, not one opinion was heard Monday night.

As late at 3 p.m. Monday additional information was submitted by attorney James Carmody on behalf of Tri-Cities developer Jose Chavallo on the proposal to rezone his 40 acres from low-density to high-density residential.

The Kennewick Planning Commission unanimously voted to move the public hearing to May 3 at 6:30 p.m. to give city staff the opportunity to forward the new information to the board, as well as to plan for the amount of testimony.

Each person who signs up to comment is allowed 3 minutes to speak.

The Panoramic Heights Homeowners Association is opposing the proposed high density residential development of about 40 acres along the top of Thompson Hill in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Chavallo has been pushing for years the idea for a boutique hotel with a spa, fine-dining restaurant on the hillside.

He told the Herald that the only reasons he is seeking the high-density designation is to allow that dream to come to fruition.

However, many neighbors are worried and organized a campaign against the change.

The current density of Chavallo’s land allows approximately six units per acre. A high density designation would allow up to 27 units per acre If the maximum level allowed was built up to 1,096 multi-family units.

The Panoramic Heights Homeowners Association created yard signs on the area with a photo of buildings added to the hillside. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald