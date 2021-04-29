Local
Richland delta fire ignites Columbia Point sending smoke billowing across Tri-Cities
A new plume of smoke is pouring from the Yakima River delta fire on Columbia Point South in Richland.
Brush that had been smoldering from the 85-acre fire along Highway 240 spread and ignited the undeveloped area south of the twin Interstate 182 bridges, according to Richland Fire and Emergency services.
Wind and Thursday’s warm temperatures caused the flare up about 4 p.m., firefighters said.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area of Interstate 182, Highway 240 and the Columbia Point Marina in Richland.
Boaters also are being asked to avoid traveling through the area, including heading to Bateman Island. The bike path along Highway 240 also remains closed.
“Fire crews and emergency personnel are on site,” the fire department posted on Facebook. “Crews have been monitoring remaining hot spots throughout the day.”
Firefighters are still not sure what started the original blaze about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the end of a small animal passageway under Highway 240.
The blaze put on a dramatic light show over night and is expected to continue to smolder for the next 30 days.
Richland Battalion Chief Brenda Rodgers said that part of the fire is not growing, but there is still brush that has not burned in the contained area.
