Brush fire at Richland ‘Y’ closes part of Highway 240 near Columbia Park Trail

Smoke was visible from Columbia Park Trail after a fire broke out near Highway 240. Tri-City Herald

Firefighters are battling a blaze that started alongside Highway 240 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was spotted shortly before 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of the highway and Columbia Park Trail in Richland, according to dispatch reports.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a 1 acre fire in the Russian olive trees near the highway, according to initial emergency scanner reports.

The fire has since jumped the highway and is causing traffic delays and lane closures.

Railroad traffic through the area also has been halted.

The blaze is just north of the Ben Franklin Transit headquarters and is sending up a plume of black smoke.

