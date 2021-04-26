‘Aggressive conservative’ and a union electrician to run for Kennewick council seats

Four seats on the Kennewick City Council are up for election in 2021. Tri-City Herald

Two more challengers have announced plans to run for Kennewick City Council in November.

A self-described “aggressive conservative” plans to run for the Ward 1 council seat now held by Kennewick Mayor Don Britain.

Britain also plans to run for another term on the council, representing the western end in the city.

In addition, a union electrician is running for the council seat for Ward 3, the eastern side of town.

The Ward 3 seat now is held by Councilman John Trumbo, who has not announced if he plans to run for another term. He has been on the council since 2014.

Ward 1

Micah Valentine, running for the seat held by Britain since 2010, says on his campaign site that his mission is to protect Kennewick from “socialist principles which have been creeping into our community from Seattle liberals.”

Micah Valentine

He wants to fortify traditional values for Kennewick, according to his campaign site

He says he “semi-retired” before turning 40 and owns two marketing companies. He spends his free time on coaching, politics and church service.

Valentine says he has been working with the Benton County Republican Party to develop the party’s infrastructure to help conservatives win elections.

He attacks Britain on his campaign site, saying he often votes with more liberal members of the council.

Kennewick Mayor Don Britain

Britain said that 92% of Kennewick Council votes going back to 2018 have been unanimous and that the council is nonpartisan, with council members representing all of their constituents.

Those interested in partisan politics should seek out elections for partisan offices, he said.

Britain says on his city council Facebook page that his goals on the council are to spend without the city’s means, provide lower tax levy rates to support affordable housing, encourage economic development to add to the tax base, support the police and fire departments to provide a safe community and provide quality of life opportunities for all citizens.

He has fought to convince Gov. Jay Inslee to allow businesses to reopen in Kennewick during the COVID pandemic and worked to change city regulations to make it easier and less expensive for businesses to operate.

Ward 3

Jason Lohr says on his campaign website that good local jobs are needed to afford working people a good life.

Jason Lohr

The city needs housing, and he would work to spur new housing construction that is affordable for residents at all income levels. He also would vote to invest in rebuilding and maintaining roads, parks and utilities, he said.

Those and other measures would result in more jobs, increased wages, a reduced burden on taxpayers, more reliable and lower-cost utilities, and increased investment in Kennewick by businesses, he said.

Candidates can’t officials file for the August 2021 primary until the week of May 17.

Two other seats are up for election this year, including the Ward 2 seat, covering central Kennewick, which is now held by Mayor Pro Tem Steve Lee, and the at-large seat held by Councilman Bill McKay.