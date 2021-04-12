Planning commissioner to challenge incumbent Kennewick councilman. 4 seats up for election

A member of the Kennewick Planning Commission is planning to run for one of the four seats on the city council that will be up for election this year.

Ken Short, a Kennewick native, said he intends to file for the seat now held by Bill McKay.

McKay has held an at-large seat after his election to the council in 2018. He said he has not made a decision on whether to run for re-election, but likely will be a candidate.

Three seats assigned to wards also are up for election. They include Mayor Don Britain’s Ward 1 seat, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Lee’s Ward 2 seat and Councilman John Trumbo’s Ward 3 seat.

Candidates can file the week of May 17 for the August primary.

Short, a graduate of Kamiakin High, earned a master of business administration in finance from Seattle University after attending Columbia Basin College and Washington State University. He returned to the Tri-Cities to work at the Hanford site.

Ken Short

He previously served as a legislative assistant in the Washington state Senate, learning how important it is for government to be accessible and transparent, he said on his campaign website.

His campaign will focus on ensuring first responders have the resources to keep Kennewick safe as it grows, planning for responsible growth and development, and attracting new industries, he said.