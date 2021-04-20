Local

1,700 homes, businesses without power in Tri-Cities, including mass vaccination site

By Tri-City Herald staff

About 1,700 Benton PUD customers in east Kennewick were without power Tuesday afternoon.

The outage was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the area of the Benton County Fairgrounds, where COVID-19 vaccinations were being given.

Workers there were able to complete vaccinations that had been scheduled until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Benton County PUD did not immediately have an estimate for when power would be restored.

The problem began at 10th and Oak Street, according to the PUD website.

Capture benton pud.PNG
About 1,700 Benton PUD customers in east Kennewick lost power Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy Benton PUD
Related stories from Tri-City Herald
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service