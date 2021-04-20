1,700 homes, businesses without power in Tri-Cities, including mass vaccination site

About 1,700 Benton PUD customers in east Kennewick were without power Tuesday afternoon.

The outage was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the area of the Benton County Fairgrounds, where COVID-19 vaccinations were being given.

Workers there were able to complete vaccinations that had been scheduled until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Benton County PUD did not immediately have an estimate for when power would be restored.

The problem began at 10th and Oak Street, according to the PUD website.