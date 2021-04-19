Power outage in part of Tri-Cities could last all day and delay Hanford traffic

Power was expected to be out all day Monday in the Horn Rapids area of Richland as Richland city crews work to restore service.

About midnight gusty northerly winds took down power poles east of Kingsgate Way and north of Highway 240.

Horn Rapids Road was closed for a time between Stevens Drive and Kingsgate Way.

The Horn Rapids Landfill was expected to be closed all day Monday, and farm and residential irrigation was not available in the area.

Classes at the Hanford nuclear reservation site’s HAMMER training center were canceled until power is restored, and Hanford workers were warned to allow for longer commute times if they typically use Horn Rapids Road.