Richland Easter egg hunt hopping with Tri-Cities families

Richland Parks and Recreation organized a socially-distanced Easter holiday event that included corn hole games, volleyball and an egg hunt at the Columbia Playfields.

Groups of up to 15 people from a maximum of two households could register online and participate in the activities, including a photo booth with the Easter Bunny and treat bags for kids.

‘Eggnite’ is one of several Easter scavenger hunts, drive-thru giveaways and Bunny photos Tri-Citians can participate in this holiday weekend.