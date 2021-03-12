Events for kids: Easter Bunny returns to Tri-Cities

COVID canceled most Easter events in Tri-Cities last year, but some activities are returning including pictures with the Easter Bunny. Tri-City Herald

Some Easter activities are back this year after COVID forced the Easter Bunny underground last year.

The Easter Bunny will visit with children — at a safe distance — and several egg hunts and other activities are planned in Tri-Cities.

Easter Eggstravaganza

An Easter Eggstravaganza will be bringing the Easter Bunny to visit children.

Century 21 Tri-Cities is having the free event where the Easter Bunny will be available for selfies in addition to having candy, games, giveaways and music.

The Eggstravaganza is 4 to 6 p.m. April 1 at the Century 21 Tri-Cities parking lot at 89 Gage Blvd. in Richland.

Breakfast with the Bunny

Families are invited to join the Easter Bunny for breakfast in Pasco.

The Kennewick Pasco Moose Lodge 482 is offering a breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. on April 3 at 2617 W. Sylvester St. in Pasco.

Breakfast of pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage and beverages is $4 for ages 6-12, $8 for 13 and older and free for those younger than 6.

Columbia Center

The Easter Bunny makes its first appearance at Columbia Center mall on March 18 and will be available through April 3.

Guests will not sit on the Bunny’s lap but will get to talk with him. The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask. Face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required for children 2 and older.

Cost is $20 and can be applied to photo packages that range from $35 to $45. Reservations are strongly recommended, although walk-ups are allowed as time permits. Visits with Bunny are in 15-minute increments.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made at bunnyphoto.splashthat.com.

Eggnite Richland

Eggnite, an Easter egg hunt with games and more organized by the city of Richland Parks and Recreation Department, already is fully booked.

All spots for the March 31 event were reserved quickly.

Do you have an Easter event you want to feature in this list? Email Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com