Driver killed in rollover crash on Highway 395 north of Tri-Cities

One man was found dead after his pickup flipped off the side of Highway 395 near Connell on Wednesday afternoon.

A passerby spotted the truck near the northbound lanes of the highway about two miles south of the city shortly before 12:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson told the Herald.

Franklin County deputies initially responded and then called the WSP to investigate.

They are trying to determine why he veered off the road, but it appears the truck rolled at least once, ending up about 60 feet off the highway, Thorson said.

The state patrol expects to be at the scene about 30 miles north of Pasco for a couple of hours. The highway is not blocked.

