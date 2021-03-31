2 stolen guns turned up in hands of teens in Tri-Cities

Pasco police arrested a 16-year-old with a stolen handgun, cash and cocaine. Pasco Police Department

Three guns — two of them stolen — turned up in the hands of teens in separate recent incidents in Pasco.

In one case, a teen was caught with cocaine and over $1,000, and in another three Oregon teens were spray-painting fences with graffiti, said Pasco police.

Investigators turned up the first two guns when a 14- and 17-year-old were spotted “tagging” several fences near 20th Avenue and Court Street on Thursday evening, police said. A construction site equipped with a high-definition security camera captured images of the vandalism.

Armed with a description of the car, a street crimes detective spotted the white Honda and stopped it.

A 16-year-old and other two teens were arrested and later when searching the car for spray paint, officers found two handguns. One was reported stolen from Stanfield, Ore.

Police are still looking for information about two other cars spotted in the vandalism videos.

The next day, another stolen handgun turned up when Officer Josh Glass saw a 16-year-old wanted on several warrants. The teen was at a car wash on the 2400 block of West Lewis Street.

Detectives arrested the teen. After getting a search warrant, officers found the gun, along with more than $1,000 in cash and cocaine prepackaged for sale.

Police are asking anyone with information about the graffiti or the drug case to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.