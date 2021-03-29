Tri-Cities hospital has new CEO. She’ll lead 1,000+ employees and physicians

Lourdes Health has named a new chief executive officer for its hospital and health care system based in Pasco.

Joan White-Wagoner will take over for Chad Pew on May 3.

Pew, the chief operating officer at Trios Health in Kennewick, had been serving as interim CEO since September when Rob Monical, the Lourdes CEO since April 2019, took another job.

Both Lourdes and Trios are owned by LifePoint Health.

Sandy Podley, president of LifePoint Western Division, said White-Wagoner has a passion for quality care and a strong track record for organizational growth.

White-Wagner most recently was senior managing director at MRN Healthcare Management in Washington, N.C. She previously was CEO at Martin General Health System in Williamston, N.C., and also held leadership positions at Arkansas and Texas health organizations.

“Lourdes has been positioned in this community as a trusted, quality healthcare provider for more than 100 years,” said White-Wagoner. “... There is a sense of pride and culture that you can feel as soon as you walk through the doors.”

Lourdes employs nearly 850 people and has more than 200 physicians on its medical staff.