Gooey gourmet cookie shop sweet new addition in Richland

The new gourmet cookie shop, Crumbl Cookies, is now open in the Queensgate area of South Richland.

The store features 150 rotating cookie flavors complete with the warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies

Tri-City native Kevin Hatch, his wife Sara and their business partner and friend of 20 years, Ian Taylor, opened the franchise Wednesday in the former AT&T store at 2665 Queensgate Blvd.

“The cookies are out of this world,” Hatch said. “I thought, ‘Oh man, we have to bring these to the Tri-Cities!’ ”

The first Crumbl store opened in 2017 in Logan, Utah, and the company already has nearly 150 locations — including one in Covington that opened in October and another in Puyallup in December.

Hatch, who also is a Richland School District elementary teacher and owns custom Christmas lighting business Deck the Halls Tri-Cities, said they’ve been working on bringing the cookie shop here for about a year but the pandemic put it on hold.

“We are excited to bring it to the community,” he said. “What better way to make someone happy than bring them a box of cookies?”

The cookie company serves two mainstays — milk chocolate chip and a chilled sugar cookie — along with four weekly rotating cookies chosen from among 120 specialty flavors, such as chilled Twix, confetti cake, chocolate crunch and hazelnut churro — a cinnamon cookie stuffed with Nutella.

Crumbl also offers six ice cream flavors that feature cookies. Some include lemon poppyseed, raspberry cheesecake, Buckeye brownie, Biscoff and churro.

Cookies start at $3.98 each. A 6-pack is $17.98.

You can pick them in the store or order them online for warm cookie delivery.

Information at crumblcookies.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Store hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturdays.