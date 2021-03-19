It’s official: Trader Joe’s scouts out Tri-Cities store locations

There’s a rumor that Trader Joe’s is coming to Tri-Cities - specifically off Road 100 in Pasco. Pictured here is opening day of a Trader Joe’s in Meridian, Idaho, in 2019. Idaho Business Review

Trader Joe’s has its eye on the Tri-Cities.

Officially, there are no confirmed plans for the well-loved grocery with a cult-like following to open an outlet in Pasco or elsewhere in the Tri-Cities.

But a company spokeswoman confirmed they’ve checked it out.

“We have been interested in bringing a store to the Tri-Cities, and therefore have looked at locations in the area,” said Kenya Friend-Daniel, public relations director for Trader Joe’s.

“However, a site has not been selected or confirmed and no final decision has been made on whether or not we will open a store in the area,” she said.

One real estate agent in town told the Herald he knows the company has been in talks for a possible Pasco store.

Earlier this week, similar rumors were being shared on social media.

“We just went to the north Spokane store, and they said we’re next on the map, they said when they looked 10 years ago they weren’t interested, but since TC has grown so much they are looking into setting up shop here,” said one person posted on a local Facebook page this week.

“I was told today by a Trader Joe’s employee that we are getting a Trader Joe’s in Tri-Cities. She stated, “You know you are getting a Trader Joe’s there. It’s official, they are just looking for a location so it will most likely be by the end of 2022,” wrote another.

So while Tri-Citians still have a glimmer of hope after lobbying for a decade for a local Trader Joe’s — a drive to the Spokane stores will have to do for now.