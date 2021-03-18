Rumors are flying that Trader Joe’s is coming to Tri-Cities

There’s a rumor that Trader Joe’s is coming to Tri-Cities. Pictured here is opening day of a Trader Joe’s in Meridian, Idaho, in 2019. Idaho Business Review

There are rumors swirling — again — that a Trader Joe’s outlet is coming to the Tri-Cities.

Specifically, the rumor this time has it opening at Road 100 in Pasco, just north of Interstate 182.

Several people on social media groups say they were told by Trader Joe’s employees in other Washington stores that we could have a store as soon as next year.

While company officials could not be reached Thursday about their expansion plans, Pasco officials have been diligently trying for years to spark interest in the former Broadmoor outlet mall.

But Rick White with Pasco’s Community and Economic Department could shed no light on the rumor.

“We are usually the last to know,” he said.

It isn’t the first time that hopeful Tri-Citians have talked about the much-loved store landing in the Mid-Columbia.

And many locals have made it a mission for over a decade to get the store synonymous with “Two Buck Chuck” wine to Tri-Cities.

Enthusiasts maintain a Trader Joe’s Tri-Cities Facebook page with more than 8,000 followers to draw the company’s attention. And a spin-off site called Bring Trader Joe’s to Tri-Cities has several hundred more.

Trader Joe’s has such a cult following that Tri-Cities delivery service Top One Solutions has made a business out of doing regular personalized shopping runs to the Portland Trader Joe’s and Ikea to fill orders.

“Every month! Every month I fill out that request to open a store here, on their website,” said one Tri-City resident in a Facebook group this week.

“It’s insane that we have to drive to Spokane. Don’t be defeated if you want Trader Joe’s in the Tri-Cities! Keep up the good fight!” wrote another.

Still, the closest outlet remains in Spokane — where there are two stores. The first opened in 2011.

“We just went to the north Spokane store, and they said we’re next on the map, they said when they looked 10 years ago they weren’t interested, but since TC has grown so much they are looking into setting up shop here,” said another Tri-Citian on the same thread.

Shoppers can request a Trader Joe’s at traderjoes.com/contact-us.