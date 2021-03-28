Columbia Park campground shut down nearly 20 years ago. Will it ever reopen?

A fire that broke out at the closed Columbia Park Campground last weekend damaged a building that stood vacant for nearly two decades.

The city of Kennewick shut down the popular campground along the Columbia River in 2003 after officials decided replacing a failing septic system was too expensive.

Ever since, various ideas have been debated on what to do with the site at the west end of the park.

Development ideas have ranged from a waterfront park with restaurants and food vendors to a carousel and floating casino.

But despite a high demand for campsites in the area, renovating the campground that opened in the 1960s was not one of them.

“We have a vision for that area,” said Kennewick spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan.

Kennewick’s current plan is to turn the area into another playground but there’s no funding or timeline for the project.

“Right now, we don’t have the dollars to put into the development at the time,” said Lusignan.

“There’s always a long list of projects that we want to get to. (The park is) such an asset. It’s definitely important to the city of Kennewick, as it is to many Tri-Citians,” she said.

The former Columbia Park campground opened in the ’60s and operated until 2003. It’s located in the west end of the park between Highway 240 and the Columbia River. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Recently, Kennewick has put work into the east end of the park, including rebuilding the Playground of Dreams.

Construction crews also completed a $2.2 million shoreline stabilization project, and the city has focused on removing sick or damaged trees, particularly after a 37-year-old woman was killed by a falling limb during a festival in 2018.

Kennewick’s most recent master plan for Columbia Park calls for the western end of the park to become a large lawn area with pavilions, playground and splash pad.

The campground would be replaced by the playground area.

City officials would need to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on any updates since the Corps still owns the rivershore park.

Any changes would need a permit, a process that takes time and money, Lusignan said.

Boarded-up buildings

When it was closed, three campground buildings, including an office and restrooms, were boarded up.

In recent years, people have broken into the property.

Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 extinguished a fire at the former Columbia Park Campground. Courtesy Kennewick Fire Departme

“There has been some sporadic activity,” said Lusignan. “... The area has been secured but that does not mean that there aren’t individuals still finding their way in.”

A 49-year-old homeless man was inside one of the buildings last weekend when he dropped an item in the dark, said Fire Chief Chad Michael.

He told firefighters he pulled out his lighter to search and inadvertently ignited something flammable and the building was destroyed.

While police have needed to occasionally clear transients out of the area, Michael said firefighters haven’t seen any increase in fires in Columbia Park.