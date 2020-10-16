Tri-Cities area family sues after snapped tree limb kills mother of two

A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Kennewick, blaming its inadequate tree maintenance for the death of a woman hit by falling tree branch in Columbia Park.

Stephanie Judd, 37, was sitting on a bench at the Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire on a blustery day in September 2018 when there was a loud snapping sound, according to the lawsuit in Benton County Superior Court.

A 59-foot limb fell from one of the large sycamore trees in the park, killing her.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Benton County Superior Court by David Judd on behalf of his wife. The couple had two children, one of whom was with her at the park.

Kennewick failed to follow a Hazardous Tree Management program it adopted in 2012, according to Michael Quillen, with Anderson Law.

The program included procedures to inspect, track and remove potentially dangerous trees and branches to protect people in its parks.

However, the city did not follow the program and spent less than a tenth of the plan’s recommended budget, according to Quillen.

It’s only been in the two years since Stephanie Judd died that the plan was implemented and the city began to do a better job of maintaining the old, large trees in Columbia Park, the statement said.

Renaissance festival participants hold up sheets to give first responders and family members privacy after a heavy tree limb fell and killed a woman. Tri-City Herald file

The popular 363-acre park along the Columbia River is owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, but managed by the city. More than 100 events are held in the park in a normal year.

“We tried hard to resolve this case with the city of Kennewick, but the city refuses to take any responsibility for their failure to follow their own plan that might have prevented Stephanie’s death,” Quillen said.

The lawsuit does not make a specific damage request, but the Judd family previously filed a tort claim with the city for $2 million in November 2018.

Kennewick officials could not be reached Thursday about the lawsuit.

Stephanie Judd remembered

Stephanie Judd was the office manager for Washington Vision Therapy Center’s Tri-Cities office and the primary wage-earner for her family.

Friends said shortly after her death that the Benton City woman would be remembered for her kindness and for throwing her soul into her community and her children’s school activities.

“My children and I know this lawsuit will not bring Stephanie back to us,” David Judd said in a statement. “But we want to know why the city failed to follow its own safety plan and ensure the city is doing what it can to prevent this from happening to someone else’s family.”

After her death the tree was cut down, and other trees were pruned or removed. When the branch fell it had green leaves and did not appear to be at risk of falling, said officials at the time.

The wind caused other damage in the Tri-Cities that day, including toppling a concrete post at the annual Christ the King Sausage Fest across town in Richland.

Quillen said extensive improvements have been made in maintenance of the large trees at Columbia park in the past two years.