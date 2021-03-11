Seattle Children’s closes Richland clinic after 10+ years to find a bigger home

Seattle Children’s Tri-Cities Clinic will start seeing patients at its new home in Kennewick on March 11.

The new location puts in central Kennewick, just south of Columbia Center mall.

Earlier this month, the clinic closed its Richland office where it had been for over a decade.

The clinic had been on Stevens Drive since 2012, although it first opened across the street in 2008.

The booming Tri-Cities population drove Seattle Children’s need to expand. The clinic offers 20 pediatric specialties including cardiology, neurology, genetic and prenatal care and plastic surgery.

It’s number of patients has double since 2014.

And last year they cared for more than 4,000, said Diane Simons, Seattle Children’s director of regional specialty clinics.

This year the clinic is expected to have more than 4,600 patients — and it will only keep growing, she told the Herald.

Seattle Children’s Tri-Cities Clinic is opening at a new location March 11. The building at 8232 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick allows expansion and the addition of four exam rooms. Courtesy Robert Coronado

The clinic at 8232 W. Grandridge Blvd. was formerly the Kennewick General Hospital sleep clinic.

Then six years ago, the Kennewick Public Hospital District sold the building and property for $1.95 million to Sunstar Properties, county records show.

As the only tenant now, Seattle Children’s Tri-Cities occupies 5,830 square feet, and there’s another 1,900 square feet available to lease if it wants to expand more as the practice grows.

“We are well positioned for growth within this building,” Simons said. “We are in a lovely neighborhood — it is family friendly and patient friendly.”

“We are continuing our commitment to providing world class care to patients and families close to home,” Amy Taylor, clinic and nurse manager said in a news release. “We deliver pediatric specialty care to kids of all ages, and families don’t have to choose between getting pediatric-focused specialty care and convenience.”