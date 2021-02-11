Trios Health to build $22 million birthing center tower in Kennewick

Construction crews are at work at Trios Health at Southridge in Kennewick building a new $22 million birthing center.

The two-story tower that will be finished in spring 2022, will be built above the first floor surgery department, and be connected at the second and third floors of the current Southridge hospital.

The 24,000-square-foot addition will bring the birthing center and Special Care Nursery at Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the former downtown Kennewick General Hospital building to the Southridge campus.

“The key is getting everyone on one campus,” John Solheim, CEO of Trios Health told the Tri-City Herald. “By consolidating, the labor and delivery patients will have the best experience.”

Solheim added that the move also will help streamline services and patient support by helping reduce travel time and logistics operating between the two cross-town sites.

“The other thing is that is will lessen confusion,” he said. “We get patients who stop at Southridge looking for the birth center.”

The new center will feature two rooms dedicated specifically for Cesarean deliveries (C-sections), as well as six rooms for labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care. The 11 existing beds on the medical and surgical floor will be converted to care for postpartum care — or after delivery.

Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick is adding a new two-story tower for a future birthing and pediatric center onto existing the hospital building, according to hospital officials. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The project will increase Southridge hospital’s bed count from 74 to 111, but the overall number of beds in the Trios system will not change because the beds are relocating from the downtown facility.

About 1,400 babies are born each year at the Trios Family Birthing Center.

Expectant mothers will be able to look forward to contemporary furnishings, maintaining single private rooms and having an enhanced view.

“The big thing is there is going to be lots of light and lots of visuals,” Solheim said. “Depending on what side of the building you’re in, you see sunrises and sunsets.”

A rendering by Earl Swensson Associates of Tennessee from documents filed with the city of Kennewick shows an expansion at Trios Health at Southridge. Trios Health

The contractor for the new Trios Family Birthing Center addition project will be Layton Construction headquartered in Utah, with 12 offices across the nation.

Solheim said Layton has an extensive history working in health care construction. It was chosen based on its solid reputation and knowledge of infection control and being able to manage the project without disrupting patient care, he said.

Project manager Chris Struckman told the Herald that many Mid-Columbia and statewide suppliers and contractors will be used on the project. Construction will be completed in three parts — the new addition, renovation of existing space and seismic upgrades.

Future of downtown campus

LifePoint, the owner of Trios, is working with local public agencies on plans to repurpose the current Auburn Street campus where the birthing center currently is located.

The hospital will retain the Trios Care Center at the DeBit building at 320 W. 10th Ave. The family practice residency program in the Spaulding Building next door will move into the center.

And LifePoint is selling three other parcels of the property — one to the Kennewick School District and two to the city of Kennewick.

Kennewick Fire Department plans to build on 2.5 acres near the DeBit building, said Fire Chief Chad Michael.

It currently has a couple of modular buildings and a parking lot.

Michael said the fire department building built in the 1970s on Sixth Avenue has been identified by the city as needing to be replaced.

“Trios has been a really wonderful partner,” Michael said. “Trios was looking to sell, and we were looking for property. It was a win-win.”

The city bought the land for $225,000, in addition to paying $16,305 for an easement.

The Kennewick School District has not decided how it plans to use its parcel.

“This property is in close proximity to other district-owned facilities on the east side of the city,” said Robyn Chastain, a spokeswoman for the Kennewick School District on the sale that has not finalized. “The district is considering it for a variety of future uses, including supporting district maintenance and operations.”