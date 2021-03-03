Bomb squad incident sends tear gas cloud floating across north Richland. Some felt ill

An unexpected shift in the wind sent a cloud of tear gas floating across part of Richland on Tuesday afternoon.

The Richland Police Bomb Squad was practicing by disposing expired and unused gas containers at a dedicated training range about 2 p.m., police posted on Wednesday.

They were detonating the canisters when the officers realized the wind had shifted and was blowing the gas off the training range.

“Today we have received reports of citizens who experienced minor respiratory issues which may have been caused by residual vapors in the air,” police said in the Facebook post.

Richland Police Sgt. Drew Florence said they received a handful of calls about it.

Officials said while the effects are irritating, they do no last long and generally are relieved with exposure to fresh air.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. There are no health threats to the public at this time,” they said.