Veteran Tri-Cities police officer in intensive care after brain aneurysm

A 34-year-old Pasco police officer is recovering in a Spokane hospital after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Officer Jeff Cobb was rushed to a Richland hospital Saturday night when his parents discovered him at home disorientated, confused and complaining of a severe headache, according to a GoFundMe created by Marissa Miller.

When they arrived at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center emergency room, doctors discovered the weakened artery or aneurysm had burst.

The nearly 9-year Pasco officer was later flown to Sacred Heard Medical Center in Spokane and underwent surgery, Miller said.

“The next 10 days will be very crucial in his recovery!” Miller said. “The Cobb family has given more to our community and many other communities for as many years as we can remember. They serve selflessly and are the first to lend a helping hand.”

His father, Mike Cobb, a longtime former Richland police captain who retired last fall, said the problem came on suddenly and there is no family history of the condition.

Doctors are optimistic he will recover, but it’s likely to be a long road, Mike Cobb told the Herald on Tuesday.

Right now, his son remains in the intensive care unit and likely will for several weeks. He received the best medical care both in Richland and in Spokane, said Mike Cobb.

“It’s still at a very critical stage, but we have every hope that it’s going to have a positive outcome,” he said.

Miller asked the community to help the Cobb family with hospital bills.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help with Pasco Officer Jeff Cobb’s medical bills. GoFundMe

“The community support and the support from law enforcement has been amazing, I think the positive energy and prayers are really helping with the recovery,” Mike Cobb said.

Within the first 15 hours, the GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $14,000. And dozens of people across social media offered their prayers.

“Officer Cobb is fabulous, kind, caring, always giving to others, kind of guy, but never expects anything from others,” said one Facebook post.

Jeff Cobb serves in the Pasco department’s traffic unit and most recently was featured in a video with Trooper Daniel Mosqueda about making safe right turns on a red light.

Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb, left, and his son, Pasco police officer Jeff Cobb, attended a candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C., during National Police Week. Richland police

A Richland High grad attended Eastern Washington University, graduating in 2011.

Mike Cobb and his wife Terrie provide counseling services for first responders dealing with the stress that happens in the wake of horrific events.