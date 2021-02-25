Tiny homes swing into place in Kennewick

A crane lifts a section of a prefabricated micro house into place Wednesday for the first phase of the $3.8 million Kennewick Housing Authority project for 16 tiny homes.

The housing will be for homeless families with children, homeless veterans and homeless people with disabilities.

The 1-acre site is on East 13th Avenue about one block east of South Washington Street.

The micro homes, being trucked in from Stratford Homes in Rathdrum, Idaho, are a mix of studio and two-bedroom units, ranging from 300 square feet to 600 square feet.