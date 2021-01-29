This Tri-Cities riverfront project could launch a historic neighborhood’s revitalization

A new apartment complex being built in the Richland Wye is small piece of a larger transformation of the area that’s been percolating for decades.

Former Tri-Cities Fever football players and business partners Lionell Singleton and Houston Lillard broke ground Thursday on what aims to be a $10 million riverfront project.

The area along Columbia Park Trail nestled between the river and Highway 240 is known as the Island View neighborhood.

Singleton said he believes their project will be the first step in helping to bring diversity to the area with a mixed-use of commercial/residential and access to the trail that runs along the river to attract young, active professionals.

“I’m excited to bring something else to the community, and being able to bring a good vibe to the water,” Singleton said.

Their company, World Builder LLC, is beginning the first $3.5-million phase of the Vertisse Apartments at 1156 Columbia Park Trail. When finished the project will include two 12-unit apartment buildings.

Each building will include a lower level with one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments and an upper level of loft-style units with two bedrooms and two baths. Rents will range from $1,250 to $1,700 a month.

Site work is under way on the first phase of the $10 million Vertisee Apartments project near the Columbia and Yakima rivers. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Singleton said over time they want to develop buildings with commercial spaces on the lower level and residential units above to take advantage of the river view.

He hopes to attract a cafe or a similar business to create a destination for those actively running and biking on the neighboring trail.

Singleton and Houston bought the 3 acres about three years ago with an immediate vision of what it could become.

Singleton had a vivid dream, woke up and that day began a hunt for land. One thing led to another and he came across the Columbia Park Trail property by accident — its “for sale” sign had been buried by debris.

“I walked toward the back (of the property) to see the water and it felt like the dream,” he said.

World Builder bought the parcel as well as the adjacent land from a separate owner and went to work teaming with the city to maximize the land’s potential.

Revitalization

Dating back nearly 20 years, the city was evaluating how to revitalize the Wye area and its largely industrial vibe.

A 2004 market analysis showed the area had a historic reputation of being low-income, low-amenity and crime ridden — which tenants and residents at the time disputed.

The study showed commercial businesses occupied a large number of buildings. But it also pointed to the available land and potential for growth.

The land’s zoning now falls under the waterfront use district, which allows a mix of commercial and residential zoning.

The special zoning classification by the city encourages uses of mixed commercial and high-density residential to accommodate a variety of lifestyles and housing.

Among the amenities the city hopes to attract to the Wye are those taking advantage of the water — such as marinas and boat docking facilities — along with resort motels and hotels, offices as well as other commercial and multi-family housing.

Singleton also hopes to attract potential customers from the businesses in the nearby 30-acre Spaulding Business Park.

The business park that was developed by the Port of Kennewick starting with a land purchase more than 20 years ago. The last plot sold in 2012 with medical clinics, law firms and other professionals such as insurance agencies taking up residence.

About the same time the 144-unit Island View Apartments opened just down the street in 2011.

“This is a great location — with a good energy with the highway, the park and trails,” Singleton told the Herald.

Work started on a $5 million project to rebuild Columbia Park Trail in Richland. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Shane O’Neill, senior planner for the city of Richland, said the project embodies the intent of the waterfront zoning district.

“Richland is pleased to see new development like Lionell’s project in the Island View redevelopment area of the city,” he said. “This portion of the city is in a phase of transition from its original development style to a modernized aesthetic.”

The project also conveniently launches at the same time that Richland is spending $5 million to rebuild the road into two lanes with a center left-turn lane and add bike lanes, street lights, sidewalks and more.

“The city of Richland and Tri-Cities as a whole is a growing community and we are excited to bring an additional, beautiful housing option to residents,” he said.