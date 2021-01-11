Local

$5M Columbia Park Trail renovation to add bike lanes and more

Richland, WA

Work started on a $5 million project to rebuild Columbia Park Trail in Richland for two lanes, a center left-turn lane, new curbing and gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes, street lights and more.

The project also will move overhead utilities underground, said the city website. The Wye Park parking lot also will be redone.

Apollo of Kennewick is the general contractor for the project.

Watch a video at:tricityherald.com/videos

Bob Brawdy
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
