$5M Columbia Park Trail renovation to add bike lanes and more

Work started on a $5 million project to rebuild Columbia Park Trail in Richland for two lanes, a center left-turn lane, new curbing and gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes, street lights and more.

The project also will move overhead utilities underground, said the city website. The Wye Park parking lot also will be redone.

Apollo of Kennewick is the general contractor for the project.

