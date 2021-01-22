COVID cancels this year’s Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show

The 2021 Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show has joined other popular events in the Mid-Columbia that have been canceled because of the COVID pandemic.

Organizer Merle Shuyler told the Herald that he moved the show from its typical third weekend in January to the end of February and tried to reorganize the show into a retail-only event.

However, restrictions and the ongoing pandemic prevented the event from happening altogether.

It would have been the Sportsmen Show’s 27th year in the Tri-Cities.

Nearly 10,000 visitors typically attend the three day-event at the HAPO Center in Pasco each year that features 200 vendors and a family fishing pond, trophy displays and seminars.