COVID cancels Tri-Cities popular home and garden show for first time in 30+ years

The Regional Home and Garden show has been canceled for the first time since it began 32 years ago.

The Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities was set to hold the annual show in late February, but COVID restrictions and safety forced its cancellation.

The three-day event attracts 10,000 visitors and about 250 exhibitors each year.

“Because of the current restrictions on indoor gatherings, the board saw no viable path forward for the show,” said Jeff Losey, the association’s executive director.

Losey added that moving the show to a later date this year was not manageable because landscapers and exhibitors would be too busy during the spring and the show would then come too close to the fall show.

The association’s Fall Home Show is set Oct. 1-3 at the HAPO Center in Pasco. Next year’s Home & Garden Show is Feb. 25-27.