WA state COVID rules force Richland library to close again

The Richland Public Library must close again.

The library had reopened to the public with limitations on Oct. 26. But under Washington state’s new COVID-19 reopening restrictions it must stop access.

“We are disappointed Governor Inslee’s new guidelines will again temporarily close our library to our citizens,” City Manager Cindy Reents said in a news release Friday afternoon. “We will continue to remain diligent about cleaning protocol and are committed to providing curbside and online/digital services to the Richland Community.”

She said because of the staff’s diligence, no staff or library users were reported to have been exposed to or contracted the virus at the facility since it reopened.

The library will continue to offer curbside pickup for Richland library cardholders who reserve items online or schedule an appointment.

Curbside hours will be expanded to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 18.

For a library card application or more information go to www.myrichlandlibrary.org or call 509-942-7547.

Mid-Columbia Libraries

The Mid-Columbia Libraries system also has offered curbside services during the pandemic at its numerous branches in Benton and Franklin counties and in Othello.

The system also has allowed some limited computer use at branches. And the Bookmobile also offers curbside pickup and returns only.

Contact local branches or visit the website for more information.