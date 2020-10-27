The next chapter: Richland library reopens to public

On Monday, Braden McManus, 25, of Richland, took the opportunity to squeeze in some time studying for his nursing test at the Richland Public Library.

“I’ve had a horrible time studying at home,” he said. “I’m excited that it’s open.”

McManus was one of dozens of people who visited the library when it opened on Monday for the first time in months. Like many businesses across the state and country, libraries in the Tri-Cities closed their doors to in-person visitors in March due to the new coronavirus.

“I just think that libraries are a wonderful place and I am so glad to see people here,” said DLeslie Campbell Hime, the Richland Public Library manager.

The library will continue to offer curbside service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. but now people can go inside to browse from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Patrons are limited to 30 minutes in the building at a time. Library staff will be monitoring the number of people allowed inside to meet Phase 2 regulations.

Much of the furniture has been stacked up or blocked off, although some seating remains.

Anyone over 5 is required to wear a mask while inside the building per Washington state guidelines. If people do not have a mask to wear, the library has disposable ones that visitors can use while inside.