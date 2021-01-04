Hanford High freshman dies by suicide

Tri-City Herald file

Counseling help is being offer to Hanford High School students and staff after a freshman died by suicide over the weekend.

Hanford High Principal Tory Christensen sent a letter to parents on Monday telling them about her death and letting them know that counselors were available by Zoom or in person at the school if accompanied by a COVID screening attestation form. A home visit with district counselors is available by calling 509-967-6500.

Emma Wenz, 14, died Sunday after being transported to Seattle Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help her family with the medical and funeral expenses. The Richland 9th grader had struggle with mental health issues.

“Our thoughts are with each of you during this difficult time. ... Please remember people grieve indifferent ways and in stages. Many are helped in expressing their thoughts and feelings by sympathetic discussion with a trusted adult; some may choose not to talk about it at all,” Christensen wrote.

Those in crisis and needing someone to talk to also can contact:

▪ Lourdes Health Crisis Services at 509-783-0500.

▪ Comprehensive Healthcare crisis line 800-572-8122.

▪ National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or 800-273-8255 for English and 888-628-9454 for Spanish.

▪ Crisis Text Line: t ext “START” to 741-741

▪ Trevor Project for LGBTQ youth: 866-488-7386, or text “START” to 678-678