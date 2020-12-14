Richland High student dies by suicide

Counselors are helping Richland High School students and staff after a freshman died by suicide over the weekend.

The 14-year-old girl was found by family members at home Friday night, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

Principal Tim Praino sent a note to parents Monday telling them about the student’s death and letting them know that counselors were available in person at the school or for a Zoom call. Or students can arrange for a visit at home by calling the office at 509-967-6535.

“My thoughts are with each of you during this difficult time,” Praino said. “Please feel free to contact the school if you have any concerns or questions regarding your child or the steps being taken by the school to address this loss.”

The teen’s death was the second by suicide in recent days.

A 94-year-old Tri-City man was found dead at 3 a.m. Friday in the Kennewick cemetery where his wife is buried, said officials.

This year, Benton County has had fewer deaths by suicide in 2020 than in recent years.

Police and coroner officials investigated 31 suicides this year, compared to 41 in 2015 and 47 in 2018.

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said his county also has not seen an increase.

The county has had six to eight deaths by suicide on average in the past 10 years, including this year.

Suicide warning signs

Leach encouraged anyone concerned about a loved one to seek help.

People are encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 if they need help.

If someone needs assistance right away, they can also call 911 or go to the Benton Franklin Crisis Response Center at 500 N. Morain St. or call 509-783-0500.

The school district listed a series of warning signs that may mean someone is at risk.

The risk is greater if they recently increased in the frequency or intensity and if they seem related to a painful event, loss or change.

The warning signs include:

Talking about wanting to die or kill oneself

Looking for ways to kill oneself, such as searching online or buying a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated, or behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings