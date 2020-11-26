Where can Tri-Cities kids see Santa and reindeer, and get your pictures?

COVID isn’t breaking the Christmas spirit this year.

Santa will still be onsite to visit with children — though at a safe distance — at several places in and near the Tri-Cities starting Nov. 27.

Some spots also will have reindeer, bonfires and Christmas tree cutting.

Beaver Bark

Santa will be hanging out in his own house at Beaver Bark Gift and Garden Center this year, and he’s bringing along some of his reindeer.

The jolly fella at 607 Aaron Drive in Richland will be talking to visitors through the window of this Christmas cottage, while children sit on a bench in front. A mail slot also is provided at Santa’s house for children to drop off their letters to him.

Cost is $30 with a group limit of six. A free digital photo is included and printed photos are available for an additional cost.

Masks are required for everyone older than 2, but can be taken off for pictures. All visit are by appointment only and are in 5-minute slots.

A mom and son visit Santa’s reindeer at Beaver Bark in Richland in this file photo. Santa and his helpers will be at the garden center this year - but things will be different with COVID precautions. Tri-City Herald file

Reindeer also will be onsite — to be viewed at a social distance.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29.

Starting Nov. 30, hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 23; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.





Information: 509-946-1000. Tickets: beaverbark.com/santa.

Queensgate Gardens

Santa is also making his way to Queensgate Gardens at 1040 Queensgate Drive in Richland.

You’ll find Santa wandering around chatting and making lists from a new playhouse for Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Kids can visit while Santa is drinking hot chocolate and making lists. No one will be able to sit on his lap.

While seeing Santa is free, a donation box is available.

Santa will be available to take pictures with kids outside among the Christmas trees that are for sale.

Santa will be on site Friday afternoons, as well as Saturdays and Sundays. Call to confirm hours at 509-460-7182. Website: queensgate-gardens.com. Facebook

Gasseling Ranches Christmas Tree Farm in Wapato will have a bonfire with s’mores along with reindeer on site for this year’s season.

Gasseling Ranches Christmas Tree Farm

This Wapato Christmas tree farm in the Yakima Valley about an hour from the Tri-Cities won’t be having Santa this year, but a couple of reindeer are onsite for children to see.

The family-run farm at 4830 W. Wapato Road, also has a bonfire with s’mores makings for sale and free hot chocolate. Tractor rides also will be available with facial masks required.

Christmas tree of different sizes and colors and wreaths are available for purchase.

Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4:30, starting Nov. 27. Information: 509-877-2808 or on Facebook.

Santa will be coming to the Columbia Center mall in Kennewick starting Nov. 27. File

Columbia Center

St. Nick makes his first appearance at Columbia Center mall on Friday, Nov. 27, and will be available through Dec. 24.

Guests will not sit on Santa’s lap but will get to talk with him. Face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required for everyone 2 and older.

Cost is $20 and can be applied to photo packages ranging from $40 to $50. Appointments are required and will be in 15-minute increments.

Hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Hours Christmas Eve are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For tickets got to bit.ly/ColumbiaCenterSanta.

Triangle Tree Farm

Triangle Tree Farms is a hidden gem in Zillah — a little less than an hour from Tri-Cities.

The small family-run business at 1241 Rosa Drive offers an old-fashioned experience and inexpensive trees.

The owner who has been at it for decades will cut any tree for you for $25.

Exact cash is needed — no credit cards are accepted. Masks are required for safety, even outside.

The Yakima Herald featured the farm last year.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24. Information: 509-907-9646.