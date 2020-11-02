Yes, Virginia, there will be a Santa at the Tri-Cities mall. But it won’t be the same

Jolly Old St. Nicholas is making his way to the Tri-Cities.

Santa will be ready to see children at Columbia Center at the end of the month, said a news release from Simon, the parent company of the mall.

Visiting and getting pictures with Santa will be a “socially distanced experience,” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is our top priority to ensure the health and well-being of our guests and Santa, therefore, this year guests will not sit on Santa’s lap during their interaction, but will still have the opportunity to engage in conversation and a magical experience with Santa, while maintaining physical distance,” said the Cherry Hill Programs website, which runs the Santa program for Simon.

For more details on the rules, go to cherryhillprograms.com.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Santa makes his first appearance Nov. 27 and will be available through Dec. 24.

Hours will be 1 to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hours Christmas Eve will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reservations are required at http://bit.ly/ColumbiaCenterSanta. Appointments are in 15-minute increments.