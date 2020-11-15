Longtime Tri-Cities restaurant owner known for her compassion dies at 86

Founder of one of the oldest restaurants in Kennewick has died. Ronna Hill was 86.

She started Hill’s Restaurant & Lounge with her husband Tom nearly 50 years ago.

They first opened as “Hills on the Mall” in 1972 at what is now Columbia Center. And they moved to the current location on Vista Way, formerly Max’s Broiler, in the early 1990s.

“What a great lady, always a smile and kind words, I still have a little heart she made to put in your pocket so you knew you were always loved,” said a Facebook post about her passing. “My heart aches for ‘her girls’ that were so close to her.”

One of those “girls” was Nancy Galstad who began working for the Hills as a waitress in 1983 and bought the legendary eatery over 20 years ago.

Later she would tell the Herald how much she loved working for them. “They were like family. It just seemed like the natural thing for me to buy the place from Ronna when she retired.”

The restaurant at 24 Vista Way remains open despite a destructive fire in 2016 and the ongoing struggles of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hill’s Restaurant added some outdoor seating areas at 24 Vista Way in Kennewick because of the pandemic restrictions on in-door dining. Bob Brawdy

“Thank you Mrs. Hill for your loving compassion, constant support, friendship and mentorship!” said a post from the restaurant. “You meant the world to every single person that came into your life. Rest In Peace we love you.”

Tom Hill died of cancer in 1994 at age 62 after 40 years in the restaurant and hotel industry, according to his obituary. The couple had four children.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is handling her service arrangements.