Hill’s Restaurant to reopen Wednesday after devastating fire

By Wendy Culverwell

December 11, 2018 04:19 PM

Fire damages Hill’s Restaurant in Kennewick

Fire Inspector Brian Ellis also releases preliminary information about the Kennewick Fire Department's investigation.
Kennewick, WA

Two years after a devastating fire, Hill’s Restaurant and Lounge will hold a soft reopening on Wednesday, after lunch.

The restaurant will open at 2 p.m. for a familiarization period as it adjusts to the new building and new staff. The official grand opening has not been announced.

Hill’s, at 24 Vista Way, closed in October 2016 after a devastating fire swept through the building. Owner Nancy Galstad and her landlord vowed to rebuild and go on.

G2 Construction demolished the old building in May, setting the stage to rebuild the building. Galstad had hoped to open in early November but hinted at unexpected delays on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Hills Restaurant rebuild
G2 Construction workers Jose Rodriguez, left, and Jimmy Childress team up Tuesday on rebuilding Hill’s Restaurant, 24 Vista Way in Kennewick. A kitchen fire closed the popular eatery in October 2016. Much of the fire-damaged building was torn down earlier this year and crews have been busy rebuilding it. They recently added the landmark sign. Owner Nancy Galstad expects to re-open later this year.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

