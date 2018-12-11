Hill’s Restaurant to reopen Wednesday after devastating fire

Two years after a devastating fire, Hill’s Restaurant and Lounge will hold a soft reopening on Wednesday, after lunch.
The restaurant will open at 2 p.m. for a familiarization period as it adjusts to the new building and new staff. The official grand opening has not been announced.
Hill’s, at 24 Vista Way, closed in October 2016 after a devastating fire swept through the building. Owner Nancy Galstad and her landlord vowed to rebuild and go on.
G2 Construction demolished the old building in May, setting the stage to rebuild the building. Galstad had hoped to open in early November but hinted at unexpected delays on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
