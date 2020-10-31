Tri-Cities 1st haunted car wash causes massive traffic jam. Police called

Cars backed up for more than a mile along West Clearwater Avenue near Neel Street in Kennewick and brought traffic to a halt on the busy thoroughfare Friday evening as people tried to get into a “Tunnel of Terror” car wash.

Kennewick police did not name the business, but said police were called when arguments broke out as cars tried to get in line for a Halloween event and “disturbances were becoming physical.”

The business and police worked to clear the street and direct traffic to a waiting area.

Still many families could not get into the event, said police.

With so many Halloween activities changed or canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners of the Autobahn Auto Care Center car wash turned it into a drive-thru haunted tunnel with some of the money going to charity, including the police foundation.

Crashed cars and other props were brought in and costumed actors roamed the property, some of them smearing “blood” on car windows.

Friday was the last night for the haunted car wash.