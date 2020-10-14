Pasco officer’s wife seriously hurt in ATV crash. A Tri-Cities business is helping

Mirza Michel was enjoying a weekend vacation away from the Tri-Cities this summer when tragedy struck.

The sonograph technician and wife of a Pasco police officer was riding an ATV in McCall, Idaho, when she lost control and it rolled, crushing her arm.

She was flown to Boise and underwent six surgeries, resulting in the loss of part of her arm.

“Though she is back home in the Tri-Cities with her husband (Alex) and two kids, she has an arduous road to recovery and tremendous adjustment to returned to life and work with a prosthetic arm,” the Pasco Police Foundation posted on its website.

Jiffy Car Wash is teaming up with the police foundation on a fundraiser to help cover medical bills and other expenses.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They are selling 199 raffle tickets for $25 each. Twenty-nine winning tickets will be eligible for a prize, including car wash memberships and services. Winning numbers will be drawn Oct. 23.

Visit www.PascoCares.org to buy tickets or contact the foundation by emailing info@pascocares.org or call 509-545-3421.

A GoFundMe account created by a friend, Tierney Becho, also has raised nearly $32,000.

“As mentioned before, we can’t thank each and every one of you enough for your donations and prayers,” Officer Alex Michel said in a post on the site.