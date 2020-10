The Benton Franklin Health District will be offering drive-thru flu shot clinics Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons at its office at 7102 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick.

The main office is closed because of the coronavirus.

Appointments are required by calling 509-460-4200. Participants must be 19 or older.

Both regular, egg-free shots and the high-dose shots that are recommended for those 65 and older are available.