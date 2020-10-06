Get your flu shot in Tri-Cities without leaving your car. 2 options available

You can get your flu shot this fall in the Tri-Cities without getting out of your car.

The Benton Franklin Health District will be offering drive-thru clinics Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons at its office at 7102 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick. Its office is closed because of the coronavirus.

Appointments are required by calling 509-460-4200. Participants must be 19 or older.

Both regular egg-free shots and the high dose shots that are recommended for those 65 and older will be available.

““This program allows people who are concerned about being around others to still be able to get their flu vaccine without having to go into a pharmacy or medical office,” said registered nurse Heather Hill, the district’s communicable disease program manager.

The Veterans Administration also is offering two days of in-car flu shots for veterans in its parking lot at the Federal Building, 825 Jadwin Ave., Richland.

Those events will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 and 23.

Participants in the health district and Veterans Administration drive-through immunization clinics are required to wear face coverings.

“The vaccine is still the best protection we have against the flu, not only to protect yourself but to keep you from spreading it to others,” said Dr. Amy Person, local health officer. “We may not have a vaccine for COVID-19 yet, but we have one for influenza.”

The Washington state Department of Health is recommending flu shots for everyone 6 months and older and says many pharmacies will now vaccinate younger patients.

Young children, pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions, and those aged 65 and older are at high risk of complications from flu illness. During the previous flu season, four deaths of Benton and Franklin county residents were attributed to influenza.

“Our health care workers need everyone’s support – the decision to get a flu vaccine is more important than ever,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, Washington state health officer.

Public health officials are concerned that a double influx of COVID-19 and influenza patients this winter could strain the state’s hospitals.