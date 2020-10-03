Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Annual McCurley, Yoke’s Octoberfest food drive kicks off to stock food banks

By Tri-City Herald staff

McCurley Integrity Dealerships in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla are joining with the Tri-Cities Yoke’s Fresh Markets for the 19th year of Octoberfest — a month-long food bank food drive.

The McCurley Integrity stores will accept donated non-perishable items all month. Items can be brought to any of the McCurley Integrity dealerships in Southeast Washington.

And the dealerships aim to raise $40,000 during October from car sales to give the food banks to buy other non-perishables.

Also in October, shoppers at Yoke’s Fresh Markets can buy an Octoberfest $5 or $10 “Food-Drive Food-Bag” at the checkout stands.

The donated food bag can be placed in the donation bin to be delivered to area food banks at the end of the drive in November, along with all the McCurley food items.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last year’s Octoberfest food drive brought the 18-year total of donated non-perishable food to nearly 920,000 pounds of donations from the auto dealership’s and area Yoke’s Market customers.

  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service