Annual McCurley, Yoke’s Octoberfest food drive kicks off to stock food banks

McCurley Integrity Dealerships in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla are joining with the Tri-Cities Yoke’s Fresh Markets for the 19th year of Octoberfest — a month-long food bank food drive.

The McCurley Integrity stores will accept donated non-perishable items all month. Items can be brought to any of the McCurley Integrity dealerships in Southeast Washington.

And the dealerships aim to raise $40,000 during October from car sales to give the food banks to buy other non-perishables.

Also in October, shoppers at Yoke’s Fresh Markets can buy an Octoberfest $5 or $10 “Food-Drive Food-Bag” at the checkout stands.

The donated food bag can be placed in the donation bin to be delivered to area food banks at the end of the drive in November, along with all the McCurley food items.

Last year’s Octoberfest food drive brought the 18-year total of donated non-perishable food to nearly 920,000 pounds of donations from the auto dealership’s and area Yoke’s Market customers.