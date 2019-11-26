Tri-Cities schools getting hit with flu. Clinics reporting more cases

The flu has arrived and is spreading through the Tri-Cities.

The Benton Franklin Health District reported Tuesday that over the last few weeks it has seen a sudden increase in influenza reports.

Several schools have notified the district that absentee rates are greater than 10 percent and that parents are reporting the flu as the reason their child is sick, the district said.

In addition, emergency rooms and walk-in clinics have reported a sudden uptick in people with symptoms of the flu.

“Now is the time to be extra vigilant in protecting you and your loved ones from influenza,” the health district said.

Last month, the state of Washington recorded it first death from influenza for the 2019-’20 flu season, a man in his 90s who lived in Franklin County.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that flu activity in the state has increased from being considered “sporadic” at the time of the man’s death to “local activity” for the latest week reported, which ended Nov. 16.

More flu south of Tri-Cities

Oregon had more flu cases, with activity reported as “regional” and California and Nevada had “widespread” cases.

Courtesy Centers for Disease Control

Usually the flu season peaks in the Tri-Cities after the first of the new year, but it can vary. Last season there were two spikes in cases, one in the winter and another in early spring.

Vaccination remains the best protection against influenza, the health district said. It’s not too late to be vaccinated, but the shot takes two weeks to provide full immunity.

Other steps to prevent the flu include washing hands often, not avoid touching your face, covering your cough and staying home if you are ill.

Most influenza symptoms can be managed at home with rest, fluids and medication to reduce fever, the health district said.

If you do need medical attention, call your primary care provider. Walk-in clinics also are well equipped to care for most cases of the flu, according to the health district.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches and tiredness. Children may also have vomiting and diarrhea.